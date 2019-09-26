The Three Rivers Bulldogs and George West Longhorns will look to close out September on a high note this week, with TR celebrating homecoming in its non-district finale and GW opening district competition.
Dogs fall short in home-opener
The Three Rivers Bulldogs finally got a chance to play a football game on their home stage last week, and while the result was a disappointing 21-6 loss to the Karnes City Badgers, TR will, fortunately, have another chance at home this week against the Kenedy Lions.
One interesting thing is that these are definitely not the same Lions that had struggled the previous two seasons.
Coached by Shawn Alvarez, a George West graduate and the son of George West ISD school board member Mackey Alvarez (a Three Rivers ISD employee), Kenedy is establishing itself as a contender this season.
Kenedy’s only loss was the one common opponent shared by Three Rivers. The Lions dropped a 24-8 setback to Karnes City in the season-opener.
Since that point, the Lions have been dominant, reeling off three straight wins by defeating Louise 49-6, hammering Pettus 51-13 and rattling Runge 57-13.
Kenedy looks to be a tough homecoming game challenge for the Bulldogs in what will hopefully be a solid contest.
While Kenedy is coming in on a roll, Three Rivers is looking to shake off a game in which mistakes and missed opportunities were abundant.
After seeing several opportunities short circuit, the Bulldogs were finally able to cash in with a fourth-quarter touchdown by senior quarterback Brandon Conn.
Conn’s two-yard TD run had been set up by a 16-yard pass to Rigoverto Sanchez earlier in the drive and a 26-yard run by Sanchez on a third-and-four play to keep the chains moving.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, TR had unfortunately seen a scoring opportunity fizzle when a Bulldog receiver dropped the ball on a fourth-down play.
Conn placed the ball well with a nice throw, but the TR receiver just couldn’t get a handle on it, and the pass fell incomplete inside the KC 10-yard line with 6:37 left in the game.
Before that drive, TR had another drive advance to the Karnes City 4-yard line before a fumble ended the Bulldogs’ progress.
The scoring opportunity had been set up by an 18-yard run by Conn and a 17-yard run by Conn before the turnover ended the drive.
Karnes City led 14-0 at halftime and scored its last touchdown of the night on the Badgers’ first drive of the third quarter, taking advantage of a 48-yard run.
From that point on the Bulldog defense shut down KC, but those three scores would prove to be enough for the Badgers to earn the win.
The Bulldog defense was led by hard-hitting plays from Alex Amaro, Taylor Stockton and Ethan Almendarez. Amaro had a quarterback sack and also had an interception for the Bulldogs.
After this week’s homecoming showdown with Kenedy, the Bulldogs will take Friday, Oct. 4, off before opening district play with another road game — and this one is the longest of the season so far against Santa Maria in a battle on the border.
GW back in action
The George West Longhorns might have had a bye week last week, but you can rest assured the coaches and players spent their time working to improve while preparing for what will be their first district game of the 2019 season against Lyford.
The Horns went a perfect 3-0 in non-district competition, including their win over Goliad.How big was that win?
Not only had George West not defeated Goliad in a few seasons, Goliad had not been shut out in a football game for 10 years.
According to a story that ran in the Advance Guard-Press, before the Longhorns dismantled the Tigers 28-0 on Sept. 13, the last time Goliad had been kept off the scoreboard in a football game was back in October 2009, in a 7-0 loss to Palacios.
George West will look to continue building on a strong start against a Lyford Bulldog team that is still looking for its first win of the year.
Lyford’s trio of losses have come against Santa Rosa, 32-12; Hidalgo, 35-20; and Raymondville, 42-0.
While Lyford has obviously struggled so far and is looking to turn things around, George West will likely not take anything for granted as the Longhorns hope to keep Lyford winless for at least one more week.
It will be a long road trip for the Longhorns and their fans — more than a two-hour drive southeast.
Because of the distance George West will have to travel, the school will have an early dismissal at noon this Friday so that students, staff and fans will have plenty of time to make the trip.
MCHS Cowgirls rolling
Coach Darcy Stockton’s McMullen County Cowgirls volleyball team will seek to build on their winning ways as they played a district game Tuesday against Benavides.
After a loss to Freer on Sept. 10, the Cowgirls earned two straight wins, both sweeps, against the Charlotte Lady Trojans and against the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs.
More details on MCHS’ volleyball victories can be seen in Jeremy Pape’s story in The Progress.
Because the Cowgirls consider Three Rivers to be one of their biggest rivals, no doubt that win should help boost the team’s spirits heading into its next game.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress.