Bulldogs overpower Cougars in 4th quarter

SANTA MARIA – The varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs varsity football team went on the road for the district-opening showdown with the Santa Maria Cougars on Friday, Oct. 11.
Three Rivers built an 18-7 advantage at the half, but a third quarter score by the Cougars set the stage for an exciting final stanza, which saw Three Rivers outscore Santa Maria 10-0 to clinch the 28-13 victory.
Quarterback Brandon Conn completed four-of-seven passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Kyle Davis caught two passes, totaling 50 yards and a touchdown. Zach Davis caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Conn.
Alex Amaro was a dominating presence between the tackles for the Bulldogs, racking up 130 yards on 14 carries.
Rigoverto Sanchez carried the ball 11 times for 80 yards, and also ran for a successful two-point conversion.
Zach Davis also tallied 80 yards on 10 totes. Conn scampered 14 times, gaining 50 yards and hitting pay dirt twice.
Taylor Stockton forced a safety on defense.
The Bulldogs had to deal with a few external factors heading into this contest, something head coach/athletic director Arturo Lozano was proud of his group for working through.
“Weather conditions and the long road trip were factors we had to deal with, and the kids handled both very well,” Lozano said. “We started slow offensively, but our defense played tough. It was very important to start off district with a win.
“This week, we host Riviera, and we will need to start off better than we did last week. We did not execute well in the red zone, and that is a priority for us to finish off drives and put points on the board.
“Thank you to all of the fans that made the trip down to Santa Maria to support the kids. Go Bulldogs!”
The Bulldogs are now 4-2 on the season (1-0 in district), and will finally return to Furlow-Johanson Field on Friday, Oct. 18, to host the Riviera Kaufer Seahawks (2-4, 0-1.) Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.