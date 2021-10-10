Looking to establish some momentum before starting a four-game district schedule, the Three Rivers Bulldogs erupted for a 42-6 victory over the Ben Bolt Badgers in TR’s homecoming game on Oct. 1.
Quick start
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as senior quarterback Zach Davis, filling in for injured starter Caden Soliz, a 50-yard touchdown pass to sophomore D.J. Lancaster. Earlier in the quarter, a touchdown pass from Davis to senior Ezra Ascevedo was erased from the scoreboard because of a penalty, but undaunted, the Bulldogs’ Kaiyden Thomas ran the ball in for a TR touchdown. Junior Jacob Amaro connected on both of the extra point kicks.
Also in the first quarter, sophomore Daniel Diaz took advantage of a Badger special teams muscue, scooping up the ball and running for an apparent long touchdown. Although the referees took the points off the board, they did give TR possession of the ball, which set up the Bulldogs’ second scoring drive.
The defense also made its presence felt, with junior Mark Morin blasting through the Badger line to sack Ben Bolt’s quarterback on a third and long play.
Ascevedo plunged into the endzone from two yards out with 6:49 left in the first half, and although the extra point kick was unsuccessful, TR led 20-0.
Taking charge
Ben Bolt put together a nice offensive drive in the closing minutes of the half, as David Perez scampered into the end zone with 1:44 left in the half for what would turn out to be Ben Bolt’s only score of the game. Not content to sit on a two-score lead, Thomas rolled in for another TR touchdown with 40 second left in the half and Davis ran in the ball for a two-point conversion for a 28-6 lead.
Still, Three Rivers was not finished scoring in the first half. The Bulldogs surprised Ben Bolt with an onside kick, which was recovered by sophomore Sebatsian Steele with 39 seconds left in the half.
TR would make the late possession count, as Davis connected with Lancaster for a 60-yard TD reception with 20 seconds before halftime. Amaro’s extra point kick was good, giving the Bulldogs a 35-6 halftime lead.
Sean Huff closed out the game’s scoring on a touchdown run with 5:03 left in the third quarter, and Amaro’s point after kick gave TR a 42-6 lead.
TR missed a field goal with 7:18 left in the game, and the Bulldogs put freshman Cody Sells in at quarterback to close out the game, with sophomore Harry Yos in at running back.
“Great job,” TR head coach Ramon Soliz told the team after the game. “You gave a good show for the (homecoming crowd). Next week is for real – it’s for all the marbles (with the beginning for district competition).
“We have to position ourselves for the playoffs. Do you want to go as far as you can (in postseason play) or be sitting at home watching TV?”
Stats
• Zach Davis, 8 of 8 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns; 12 rushes for 61 yards and a two-point conversion.
• D.J. Lancaster, three catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns
• Kaiyden Thomas, 10 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns
• Sean Huff, six carries for 53 yards and a touchdown; four catches for 37 yards
• Ezra Ascevedo, four carries for 28 yards and a touchdown
• Harry Yos, two carries for 13 yards
• Cody Sells, two carries for 9 yards
• Rigoberto Sanchez, one carry for seven yards
• Jacob Amaro, one catch for 14 yards
• Matthew Zamzow, 11 tackles including one for a loss
• Kaiyden Thomas, nine tackles including two for losses
• Mark Morin, eight tackles including one for a loss
• Harry Yos, eight tackles
• Caleb Arnold, five tackles including one for a loss
• Diesel Marin, four tackles including one for a loss
