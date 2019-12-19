By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
AGUA DULCE – The varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs basketball team traveled to Agua Dulce for a tournament, held Friday, Dec. 13, through Saturday, Dec. 14.
Three Rivers competed hard, making it all the way to the championship game before falling to host Agua Dulce.
Three Rivers’ Ezra Asevedo and Abraham Hiraldo were selected to the All-Tournament team.
The team defeated the Benavides Eagles 66-16 in the first game of the tournament.
Ezra Asevedo set a then career-high of 24 points to lead the Bulldogs, shooting three-of-five from the three-point line, and added five steals, three rebounds, one block and an assist in 20 minutes.
Abraham Hiraldo scored 10 on five-of-12 from the field, recording a double-double with 10 rebounds in 16 minutes.
Brandon Conn tallied eight points on four-of-11 shooting, finishing with six rebounds, four steals, and an assist in 22 minutes.
Taylor Stockton scored seven on a three-for five shooting performance, with four rebounds, two blocks, one steal and an assist in 21 minutes.
Zach Davis added six points on three-of-five from the field, with one steal in 10 minutes. Alex Diaz was one-of-two from the field and two-of-four from the free throw line for four points, and added six rebounds in 11 minutes.
Josiah Palacios shot one-for-four from the field, finishing with three points, four rebounds, and a steal in 14 minutes. Al Rodriguez recorded two points, six steals and a block in 13 minutes of play.
Kyle Davis added two points, three rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes of action. Cristian Alvarado secured one rebound, a block, an assist and a steal in eight minutes. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 38 percent from the floor in the win.
In the semifinal match, the Bulldogs faced the La Villa Cardinals. Three Rivers was locked in a much more compelling contest, but stayed focused and took care of the Cardinals, 69-62.
Asevedo paced the Bulldogs with a new career-high of 29 points on seven-of-26 from the field (six-of-17 from three-point range) and added three steals, two assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes.
Hiraldo had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and also recorded three blocks in 20 minutes of play.
Stockton added eight points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes. Palacios connected on four-of-four from the field for eight points, and added a rebound in nine minutes.
Zach Davis recorded seven points on two-for-five from the field, with five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes. Rodriguez finished with four points, two rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes.
Diaz hit one-of-three free throws, secured six rebounds, and also recorded one steal and an assist in 12 minutes. Davis pulled down two rebounds and dished one assist in 19 minutes.
Conn recorded six rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes. The Bulldogs once again shot 38 percent in the victory.
The Bulldogs were stopped in the finals by a tough Agua Dulce Longhorns team by a score of 65-53.
Asevedo once again led the Bulldogs with 23 points on 10-23 shooting (three-of-eight from beyond the arc). Asevedo also had five steals, three rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes.
Palacios posted nine points on a four-of-eight night from the field, and added one rebound in 12 minutes. Hiraldo shot three-of-10 from the field for six points, and had 19 rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes.
Stockton shot three-of-seven for six points, and recorded 10 rebounds in 23 minutes. Davis added four points on two-of-three from the field, with a rebound, a steal and an assist in 16 minutes.
Juju Garcia hit a three-pointer for his only points of the game, with two rebounds in four minutes of play. Davis added two points, three rebounds, a steal, a block and an assist in 13 minutes.
Conn recorded two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 20 minutes. Rodriguez had two rebounds, a steal and an assist in 12 minutes. Diaz recorded two blocks.
The Bulldogs shot 36 percent in the loss. The team will compete in the Mathis tournament from Thursday, Dec. 19, to Saturday, Dec. 21.