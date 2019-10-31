THREE RIVERS –The junior high Three Rivers Bullpups hosted the Ben Bolt Badgers on Thursday, Oct. 24. Three Rivers wasted no time grabbing ahold of the reins in this one, and ran away with a 56-6 triumph.
Caden Soliz threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Lancaster to open up the scoring for the Bullpups. Soliz added a 43-yard touchdown toss to Kevin Davis.
Xavier Carranza scored on a 30-yard touchdown run. Cody Sells added a touchdown on a 17-yard run.
Soliz made a huge special teams play, returning a punt 61 yards to the house. Kaiyden Inman returned two punts for touchdowns, from 17 and 28 yards away,
Soliz made three two-point conversions. Inman converted twice. Grant Dragon and James Contreras added one two-point conversion each.
Coach Erbey Gonzales chose Daniel Diaz as defensive player of the game for the Bullpups.
“Diaz played his best game of the season,” Gonzales said.
The Bullpups have put themselves in a position to claim the district championship.
“We are going to be working hard this week to prepare for an opportunity to play for the district championship,” Gonzales said.
“Overall, everyone had a good game against Ben Bolt, and we are having fun playing the game of football and bringing the winning tradition back to Three Rivers.”