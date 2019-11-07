Live Oak County teams rolled to a pair of big wins to start November and head into the regular season finale both having secured a playoff spot.
Three Rivers earned its seventh victory in nine games while George West remains unbeaten.
Nov. 1 proved to be a great night for high school football in Live Oak County, and the Bulldogs and Longhorns made the best of their final home games of the season (unless they manage to get a home playoff game).
Scoring a combined 108 points, our Live Oak County teams have displayed plenty of firepower on offense along with some outstanding defense.
Bulldogs bite Bucs
Three Rivers football team kept its record perfect in district play with the 49-14 win over the Freer Buckaroos.
That sets up a Dog & Cat fight with the Refugio Bobcats for the District 16-2A championship.
Earlier this season, I mistakenly wrote that Falls City would be the toughest team Three Rivers would face outside of the playoffs.
With all due respect to the 2018 state semi finalist Beavers, the Bobcats hold that distinction on TR’s schedule.
I previously thought Refugio was a 3A team, but they are a powerhouse of 2A.
One of Refugio’s big wins this season was a 48-40 shootout victory over the defending state champion Mart Panthers (interestingly, the same team that knocked Falls City out of the playoffs last year).
Refugio is among the best programs in Texas and will be a monumental challenge, but the Bulldogs are much improved since their Aug. 30 season-opener.
Having to go on the road will make the test even tougher for the Bulldogs, but hopefully they will offer the Bobcats their biggest challenge since that battle vs. Mart, and this could serve as a springboard to a strong run in the playoffs.
Refugio is coming off a 64-8 win over Ben Bolt and is unbeaten.
District 16-2A
• Refugio 9-0, 4-0 in district
• Three Rivers 7-2, 4-0 in district
• Santa Maria 6-2, 2-2 in district
• Freer 5-4, 2-2 in district
• Ben Bolt, 4-5, 0-4 in district
• Riviera Kaufer 2-7, 0-4 in district
Horns gore Bishop
George West continues to show it has one of the best Class 3A teams in the state, and didn’t skip a beat in a 59-0 win over Bishop.
The Longhorns controlled the game from start to finish and earned at least a share of the District 16-3A championship with the win. GW would claim the district title outright with a victory this week.
Next up for GW is a road trip to Falfurrias for the regular season finale. The Bulls will be trying to shake off a 40-0 loss to San Diego while hoping to catch the Horns off guard.
The Longhorns, meanwhile, are seeking to wrap up an undefeated regular season and keep their momentum heading into the playoffs.
District 16-3A
• George West 9-0, 6-0
• Mathis 6-3, 5-1
• San Diego 6-3, 5-1
• Lyford 4-5, 4-2
• Falfurrias 6-3, 3-3
• Aransas Pass 2-7, 1-5
• Bishop 1-8, 1-5
• Santa Gertrudis 0-9, 0-6
Jeff Osborne is editor of The Progress. He previously covered sports on a regular basis in Waxahachie and Stephenville, and wrote sports stories for newspapers in Waco, Dallas, Bryan-College Station, Fort Worth and Temple.