The McMullen County Cowboys varsity basketball team destroyed their competition in the first three games of the 2021-2022 season.
McMullen vs. Waelder
In their 63-40 win against the Waelder Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 12, the Cowboys started the first quarter strong, scoring eight points to Waelder’s three. In the second, the Cowboys scored an impressive 20 points and only allowed the Wildcats to score eight. In the third, McMullen’s lead climbed to 30 points, as the Cowboys scored another 24 points against Waelder’s eight. In the final quarter, Waelder found some momentum outscoring the Cowboys by seven points in the fourth, but the effort was too little, too late. McMullen won the game by 23 points.
McMullen vs. Nordheim
Coming off their win against Waelder the night before, the Cowboys confidently demolished Nordheim 74-39 on Saturday, Nov. 13.
On the Pirates’ home court, McMullen kicked off the game by scoring 24 points alone in the first quarter, while Nordheim scored nine. The second quarter was much more competitive, with the Cowboys outscoring the Pirates by a mere point, 15-14. In the third, McMullen continued to build its lead, scoring another 16 points against Nordheim’s six. In the final quarter, the Cowboys delivered their final blow, with another 19 points scored, ending the game with a McMullen surplus of 35 points.
McMullen vs. John Paul II
McMullen continued their relentless undefeated streak with their away game against the John Paul II Centurions (Corpus Christi) on Tuesday, Nov. 16, winning 76-46.
In their first quarter, the Cowboys scored 19 points against the Centurions’ 11, followed by another 20 points scored in the second. By the end of third quarter, McMullen held a 17-point lead over John Paul II, and added to it in the fourth with another 24 points scored. In the end, the Cowboys stood victorious with a dominant 30-point lead.
As of press time, the Cowboys held a 3-0 overall record and were scheduled to face off against Knippa, followed by Victoria West the week of Thanksgiving.
