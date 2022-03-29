The McMullen County Cowboys ended their 2021-22 season as area champions after falling in the regional finals against Calvert, 52-46.
The regional finals game on Saturday, March 5, saw the Trojans take the lead early on, scoring 16 points against McMullen County’s 10 in the first quarter and another 16 over the Cowboys’ eight in the second. McMullen County ended the first half behind by 14 points.
In the third, the Cowboys rallied back, scoring 12 points against Calvert’s eight. McMullen County kept their momentum up, scoring another 16 against the Trojan’s 12 in the final quarter.
The team’s attempted rally in the second half ultimately proved too little too late and McMullen County handed Calvert the regional championship title.
The Cowboys ended the season with an impressive 35-5 overall record and an undefeated district record, claiming the district, bi-district and area titles before being knocked out in the final round of regionals.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•