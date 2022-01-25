The Cowboys recently took bronze, after winning the consolation bracket in the Caprock Basketball Tournament.
After game one against Lubbock Christian, McMullen County was ultimately defeated, 60-38, and found themselves fighting back in for a chance at bronze.
Game two, against Stanton, gave the Cowboys that chance, when McMullen County found its groove and won by a confident 27-point lead, 60-33.
In game three, against Vega, the Cowboys once again found victory, overtaking the Longhorns for a 74-44 win, which confirmed McMullen County for the battle of third place.
That battle, which was against Alpine, ended with the Cowboys rushing past the Bucks by 12 points, winning the game, 61-49.
After winning bronze in tournament play, McMullen County returned to its regular season with a non-district game against Kenedy. Armed with the groove the team found at Caprock, the Cowboys decimated the Lions, 74-40.
Heading into its games against Port Aransas and Benavides, McMullen County sat with a 20-4 overall record this season.
The Cowboys are next scheduled to play Lasara in a home district game on Friday, Jan. 14. Game time had not been announced, as of press time.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•