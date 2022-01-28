The McMullen County boys varsity basketball team continued to dominate in the new year.
In their Friday, Jan. 7, game against Port Aransas, the Cowboys easily trampled down the Marlins with a 29-point win, 50-21.
McMullen County, sitting 21-4 after its win against the Marlins, was next set to play Lasara on Friday, Jan. 14, and San Perlita on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Cowboys are scheduled to face off against San Isidro in a home district game on Tuesday, Jan. 25. As of press time, game time was yet to be determined.
