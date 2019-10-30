TILDEN – The McMullen County High School Cowgirls winning ways on the volleyball court continue, as the team earned a pair of wins, knocking off the Ben Bolt Lady Badgers and the Agua Dulce Lady Longhorns.
Led by coach Darcy Stockton, MCHS improved to 22-14 overall and 11-2 in district competition.
On Oct. 22, the Cowgirls beat Ben Bolt 25-13, 25-22 and 25-13 to earn the match.
Madison Sherrer led the team with 10 kills, followed vy Caroline McClaugherty with six and Charity Harris with five.
Caina Sneed and Chloe Taylor each had three kills for the Cowgirls, Brenda Beyer had two and Alexis Ortiz and Regan Moon had one each.
Beyer, McClaugherty, Taylor, Taber Garcia, Ortiz and Sherrer each had an ace for MCHS.
Ortiz had 10 digs, followed by Garcia with seven, Taylor with six, Beyer with five and McClaugherty with four.
On Oct. 26, the Cowgirls topped Agua Dulce, winning 25-20, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-10.
Sherrer had 16 kills for the Cowgirls, followed by McClaughetry with 10, Moon with seven, Sneed with five, Beyer with four, Harris with three and Garcia with one.
Sherrer had three aces for MCHS and Ortiz added another.
Sherrer also had five blocks for the Cowgirls.
Ortiz led the team with 20 digs, followed by Garcia with 17, McClaugherty with 16, Taylor with 12, Beyer with 11, Moon with nine, Harris with eight, Sherrer with seven and Sneed with one.
The Cowgirls were scheduled to host the Bruni Lady Badgers in another district clash on Tuesday.
MCHS has won five games in a row since an Oct. 8 loss to Freer.