By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
The McMullen County Cowgirls varsity volleyball team hosted the Benavides Lady Eagles on Friday, Oct. 18 in a district contest. McMullen County was victorious 25-22, 25-14, 23-25, 25-8.
Madison Sherrer led with 15 kills, and also recorded three digs and a block. Chloe Taylor collected a team-high 23 digs to go along with one kill. Caroline McClaugherty recorded 13 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs.
Charity Harris added seven kills and a dig. Caina Sneed scored five kills. Brenda Beyer tallied a team-high 21 assists, collected seven digs and scored a kill. Reagan Moon tallied one kill and one assist. Alexis Ortiz played well defensively, collecting 22 digs. Taber Garcia added 14 digs.
McMullen County hosted their district rival, the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Cowgirls were victorious 25-10, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24.
Sherrer scored a team-leading 13 kills, to go along with four aces, three blocks and two digs. Beyer had 13 assists, collected nine digs and scored nine kills. McClaugherty tallied 18 assists, seven kills and an ace.
Sneed totaled four kills, two digs and a block. Moon finished with four kills and an assist. Harris added three kills and two digs. Taylor grabbed 10 digs and scored three kills. Ortiz managed 13 digs. Garcia had 12 digs and served two aces.
The team now holds a record of 20-14 overall (9-2 in district play), and next will go on the road to face Agua Dulce on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m.