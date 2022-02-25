The McMullen County varsity girls basketball team won its final two games of district play, setting them up for a bi-district battle in playoffs.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8 game against San Perlita, McMullen County won easily, 61-27, after opening the floodgates early on in the first quarter, scoring 18 points against the Trojan’s single point. In the second, kept the energy rolling, scoring another 19 points against San Perlita’s six and topping the first half with a 27-point lead.
In the third, the girls kept their momentum up with a 16-5 quarter. San Perlita, however, rallied in the final quarter to top the Cowgirls, 15-8, but the effort proved too little, too late.
The game’s top scorers for McMullen County were Chloe Taylor with 25 points, Ryleigh Kuehlem and Delaney Smith with nine and Charity Harris and Makenzie Sherrer with eight.
“The Cowgirls used a tenacious defense to take control of the game early and never looked back,” said McMullen County Head Girls Basketball Coach Shannon Taylor. “With the win the Cowgirls wrapped up the District Championship, their fourth in a row.”
On Thursday, Feb. 11, the Cowgirls made up a postponed home district game against Lasara, which only proved the team is ready for the UIL State Playoffs, after McMullen County inked another epic win, 72-26.
After overtaking Lasara with a 26-4 opening quarter, the Cowgirls continued the pattern by closing out the first quarter with a 41-point lead.
In the third, McMullen County scored another 15 points against Lasara’s nine. Much like their previous game, the Cowgirls saw Lasara try for a late game rally, but once again, the effort was not enough.
McMullen County’s top scorers for the Feb. 11, game were Taylor with 22, Kuehlem with 11, Harris with 10, Jayden Jones with six and Sherrer with five.
“The McMullen County Cowgirls wrapped up the district season undefeated with a 10-0 record and the District Championship,” Taylor said. “(They) used great defense again to stymie the Lasara offense, holding them to seven points in the first half.
The Cowgirls, ending regular season play with an outstanding 29-5 overall record were scheduled to begin the UIL State Playoffs with the Bi-District Round, facing off against Leakey at Devine High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
