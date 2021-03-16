The McMullen County Cowgirls recently wrapped up the 2020-21 basketball season with a 20-6 record, and landed several athetes on the District 32-A team.
Leading the way was junior Chloe Taylor, who was the unanimous slection as the district’s Most Valuable Player.
Newcomer of the Year was Ryleigh Kuehlem, a sophomore.
Those named to the first team included: juniors Makenzie Sherrer and Charity Harris and sophomore Delaney Smith.
Freshman Jayden Jones earned second team honors.
Honorable mention went to sophomores Madison West and Sianna Serrata.
Academic All District honors were: Madison West, Sianna Serrata, Charity Harris, Chloe Taylor, Delaney Smith, Shelby Slavinski, Jayden Jones, Makenzie Sherrer, Rylee Stendebach and Jaidyn Naylor.
McMullen County’s Shannon Taylor was named District 32-A Coach of the Year.
During the season, the team’s starters were Delaney Smith at point guard, Ryleigh Kuehlem, who led the team in three-point shots at shooting guard, Charity Harris at power forward, Chloe Taylor, who led the team in scoring and rebounds at guard, and Makenzie Sherrer at post.
Although the team accomplished plenty this past season, the 2021-22 campaign is already something both the team and MCHS fans are looking forward to.
“We’re going to be so much better next year because of what we’ve been through this year,” Coach Taylor said.
