The 2019 version of the McMullen County Cowgirls varsity volleyball team features many players who can provide veteran leadership to their younger teammates.
“All players are vital to the success of the team, but the leaders of the team are my four seniors, Brenda Beyer, Caroline McClaugherty, Reagan Moon and Madison Sherrer,” Cowgirls head coach Darcy Stockton said.
With the roster filled with experienced players, Stockton gets to focus on broader aspects of her coaching responsibilities.
“I don’t have to spend as much time on basics,” Stockton said. “These girls have the skills, and are great athletes. We just need to fine tune some things and become aggressive.”
That sense of team unity is something Stockton is very proud to foster.
“The greatest thing about my team is their personalities,” Stockton said. “They are such a loving group that really looks out for their teammates. They are real team players.”
Stockton points to the tough regular season schedule the Cowgirls face as something that will help them achieve their ultimate goal.
“We plan to get to the regional tournament,” Stockton said. “As always, the only way to get there is to play up. Our schedule is packed full of hard, bigger teams. We are working harder in the weight room, and using practice for competition drills and and fighting from behind to win scenarios.”
Stockton notes her team must work on confidence and aggressiveness as the season continues.
Stockton is looking forward to games against two key district opponents.
“We’re looking forward to playing Three Rivers, because it’s the Highway 72 rivalry, and Bruni because they are the only other 1A team in our district.”
The Cowgirls defeated Lytle 21-25, 25-8, 25-12 in the Three Rivers varsity volleyball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Sherrer led with 10 kills, one ace and one block. Moon recorded five kills, McClaugherty scored four kills and served a team-high 10 assists.
Beyer tallied eight assists, four digs, one kill and one block. Caina Sneed recorded one kill, one block and one dig. Charity Harris added two digs and one kill. Chloe Taylor collected seven digs and served an ace. Taber Garcia added two aces and a dig. Alexis Ortiz tallied eight digs.
In the consolation game of the tournament, the Cowgirls defeated Kenedy 25-16, 25-8.
Sherrer led with five kills, three digs, two aces, and two blocks. Sneed scored three kills, and added one block and an assist. Taylor added five digs and three kills.
Beyer collected three digs, served three assists. came down with two solo blocks and scored a kill. Moon scored one kill. McClaugherty served seven assists and one ace, collected two digs and laid down one block.
Garcia served one ace and collected one dig. Harris added two digs. Ortiz added five digs.
Cowgirls got consolation in the Nordheim tournament, held Friday, Aug. 16. Emery Robles received All-Tournament honors.