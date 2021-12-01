The McMullen Cowgirls started their 2021-2022 season with a bang, winning all three of their opening games by wide margins (Waelder, 67-18; Nordheim, 54-22; Orange Grove, 44-27).
McMullen vs. Waelder
In their season opener against Waelder on Friday, Nov. 12, the Cowgirls came out swinging on their home court, scoring 22 points to the Wildcats’ three in the first quarter. In the second, Waelder managed to score two points, but the Cowgirls plowed through with another 18 points scored by the time the buzzer sounded. In the third, Waelder successfully found the McMullen net to score nine points, but the Cowgirls’ answered back by scoring another 13 points of their own. By the fourth, McMullen held a 38-point lead, and added another 14 points to comfortably win the game.
The team’s leading scorers during the Waelder game were Chloe Taylor with 21 points, Jayden Jones with nine points, Sianna Serrata and Makenzie Sherrer with seven points, Charity Harris with six points and Ryleigh Kuehlem with one.
Taylor, Kuehlem and Serrata all scored 3-pointers.
McMullen vs. Nordheim
Following up their solid first game win, the Cowgirls met Nordheim on its court during the Saturday, Nov. 13, away game.
In the first quarter, McMullen scored an impressive 13 points to the Pirates’ five. In the second, Nordheim was able to find McMullen net to score three points, only to find the Cowgirls’ clap back with another 14 points of their own. Before the buzzer sounded at the end of the third, McMullen scored another 16 points, giving it a 28-point lead. With another 11 points scored in the fourth, against only four scored by the Pirates, the Cowgirls soundly won their second game of the season.
During the game, Kuehlem scored 21 points, Taylor scored 14, Makenzie Sherrer scored seven and Jones scored five, with Kuhlem scoring the game’s only 3-pointer.
After winning the first two games, Coach Sharon Taylor said, “With very limited practice time we are using games to work on several different things. Almost like an organized practice session. Luckily we have an experienced team and we are mostly reviewing things offensively and defensively. We have a lot of rust we need to shake off but the energy and effort has been there. We know that it is a long season and as long as we keep working hard things will come together. Our competition will get a lot better from here on out.
“We are happy to be 2-0 but this is just the beginning of a long season.”
McMullen vs. Orange Grove
In their third game on Tuesday, Nov. 16, McMullen traveled to Orange Grove. The court may have been different, but the outcome was the same.
McMullen found the Lady Bulldogs to be slightly more challenging, with the Cowgirls only managing a two-point lead in the first, which ended, 13-11. In the second, McMullen regained its confidence by scoring another 11 points against Orange Grove’s six. In the third, the Lady Bulldogs scored four points, but the Cowgirls returned the favor by scoring another nine points of their own. In the end, McMullen won the game by a 17-point margin.
Kuhlem was once again the game’s highest scorer, with 21 points. Charity Harris followed by scoring eight points and Delany Smith scored five.
On the win, Coach Taylor said, “The Cowgirls used great defense and rebounding to overcome a struggling offensive night.”
The Cowgirls, holding an overall 3-0 record, next faced off against Knippa (0-1) on Friday, Nov. 19.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•