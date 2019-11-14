By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
DEVINE – Having received a bye into the area round of the Class 1A playoffs, the varsity McMullen County Cowgirls volleyball team squared off against the Leakey Lady Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 7. The Cowgirls were victorious 25-17, 25-23, 25-20.
Madison Sherrer led the Cowgirls with 14 kills, and also posted six digs, one block and an ace.
Reagan Moon scored five kills and collected two digs. Caroline McClaugherty had 13 assists, six digs, three kills and a block. Charity Harris scored three kills and picked up a dig.
Caina Sneed scored three kills. Brenda Beyer added 13 assists, eight digs, two kills and a block. Alexis Ortiz led the team with 20 digs. Chloe Taylor totaled 13 digs and served an ace. Taber Garcia added 19 digs and served an ace.
Results from the regional quarterfinal and any potential following games will be included in the Nov. 20 issue of The Progress.