Cowgirls run in state cross country meet

ROUND ROCK – The varsity McMullen County Cowgirls cross country team traveled to Round Rock to compete in the state cross country met on Saturday, Nov. 9.
“The team competed well, running good times and beating Nueces Canyon, who was ahead of them at the regional meet,” McMullen County High School coach Shannon Taylor said.
Caeli Taylor was the top finisher for the Cowgirls, securing a medal in sixth place.
‘Caeli was able to get some redemption, beating the Region IV champion who was just ahead of her at the regional meet two weeks ago,” Taylor said.
Caeli Taylor finishes her Cowgirls cross country career with four state meet appearances, three All-State cross country selections, and two top-10 finishes at the state meet.
The Cowgirls have made the state meet two years in a row.
Other members include Brenda Beyer, Chloe Taylor, Shelby Slavinski, Charity Harris, Makenzie Sherrer and Madison West.