The McMullen County Cowgirls varsity volleyball team traveled to Charlotte for a district showdown against the Trojanettes on Friday, Oct. 11. The Cowgirls won 25-17 25-15, 25-21.
Madison Sherrer led with 16 kills, and also recorded two blocks, one dig and an ace. Brenda Beyer led with 16 assists, and also tallied two kills and a dig.
Alexis Ortiz collected eight digs, served two aces, scored a kill and added one assist. Charity Harris scored six kills and collected three digs.
Caina Sneed added six kills, one block and a dig. Caroline McClaugherty posted 13 assists, five kills, three digs and a block. Reagan Moon scored one kill.
Taber Garcia contributed well on defense, with six digs. Chloe Taylor collected three digs, served one ace, and added a block.
The Cowgirls hosted the Freer Lady Bucs on Tuesday, Oct. 8, defeating them 25-15, 25-11, 21-25, 25-14.
Sherrer led with nine kills, three blocks, and one ace. McClaugherty totaled a team-leading 12 assists, and added two blocks, two digs and a kill.
Beyer added 11 assists, four kills, and three digs. Sneed recorded three kills and two blocks. Taylor supplied four digs and three kills. Harris had two kills.
Ortiz managed five digs and one kill. Moon and Garcia tallied two digs each.
The Cowgirls are now 7-2 in district play, and hold an overall record of 18-14.
The team will host the Benavides Lady Eagles on Friday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.