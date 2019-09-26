The varsity McMullen County Cowgirls volleyball team swept the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs on the road on Friday, Sept. 20, clinching a 25-10, 25-23, 25-20 victory to improve to 2-1 in district play, and 13-13 overall.
Caroline McClaugherty had a team-high seven assists, six kills and four blocks, and also recorded two digs. Madison Sherrer scored five kills, served two aces and laid down a block.
Caina Sneed recorded four kills, one dig and one block. Brenda Beyer tallied four assists, four digs, three kills, and an ace.
Reagan Moon added two kills. Charity Harris supplied one kill. Alexis Ortiz collected three digs, dished one assist and served an ace.
Taber Garcia served one ace. Chloe Taylor recorded three digs.
The Cowgirls also swept the Charlotte Trojanettes at home on Tuesday, Sept. 17, winning 25-17, 25-23, 25-13.
Sherrer led with six kills and four blocks, and also had four blocks, three aces and a dig.
McClaugherty supplied five assists, four kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace. Sneed tallied two kills, two blocks and a dig.
Beyer led with seven assists, adding one kill and a dig. Taylor served a team-leading four aces to go along with three digs and a kill.
Harris scored one kill. Garcia collected two digs. Ortiz served one ace. Moon also made contributions in the victory.
The team will travel to play district for Ben Bolt on Friday, Sept. 27. The matches will begin at 4:15 p.m.