Cowgirls win regional cross country title, Cowboys runners-up

The Cowgirls pose for a photo after winning the Region IV-1A cross country title. (Photo courtesy of McMullen County ISD)

The McMullen County Cowgirls won the team title and the Cowboys were runners-up at the Region IV-1A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 25 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

See stories and photos in the Nov. 3 edition of The Progress.

