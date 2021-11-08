The George West Longhorns walked away from their game against the Dilley Wolves with hopes of making the playoffs sufficiently dashed, after the nail-biter game ended with a Dilley triumph, 27-26.
The Friday, Oct. 29, away game started strong for George West when, shorty after Dilley delivered the kick off, the Longhorns’ Weston Rhodes rushed in a 24-yard touchdown and Turner Lee made good on the PAT. But with four minutes left in the first, Dilley scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown and also nabbed the extra point, tying up the game. Two minutes later, Rhodes yet again found the Wolves’ endzone with a rushing touchdown, followed by Lee’s successful kick for the extra point. The first quarter ended with George West in the lead by 7 points.
The second quarter consisted of several failed offensive attemps from both teams, until Rhodes completed a pass delivered by Jessie Burch for the team’s third touchdown. The PAT attempt was unsuccessful.
The Longhorns ended the first half with a 13-point lead, 20-7.
Heading into the third, George West delivered the kick off to Dilley, and with 9 minutes remaining in the quarter, Dilley began their comeback rally, with a 13-yard rushing touchdown. Moments later, the Wolves once again found the Longhorns’ endzone, bringing the score to 20-19, after a failed 2-point conversion play. With under two minutes left in the third, Rhodes rushed in a 25-yard touchdown, ending the quarter with a 7-point lead for the Longhorns.
It all came down to the fourth, with George West hoping to keep up the momentum, but Dilley delivered what may have been the best play of the night with a 95-yard rushing touchdown. With six minutes left in the final quarter of the game, Dilley was successful with their 2-point conversion play and took the lead. The Longhorns tried to recapture the game, but were ultimately unsuccessful, giving Dilley their fifth win overall.
After its week 10 game, George West is now 1-8 for the season and remain 1-4 in district. The Longhorns’ final district game will be at home, against Stockdale on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
