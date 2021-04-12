Esports program focuses on growth, inclusion

Esports has a place for everyone and anyone on their team.
Coastal Bend College head esports coach and director Will Bond said the newly founded program at CBC is something that is near and dear to his heart.
“There’s a real bad problem, especially among professional players, with bullying,” said Bond. “There was a very good player I followed and looked up to who suffered from bullying because she was transgender. There’s absolutely no room for that behavior on my team and I’m not going to tolerate it.”
Bond said he is actively seeking more females for the program.
Bond stressed that while putting the program together and getting an arena for practices and games set up are his main priorities, recruiting players is something he is constantly carrying out.
“There are recruiting sites but it’s mainly word-of-mouth,” said Bond. “Networking and personal connections have helped get this inaugural season and roster going. We’re looking for all levels of experience.”
The program is affiliated with the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE), which Bond says will help them compete for national championships at the junior college level. The program will also be a member of the National Association of College Esports (NACE), which oversees the sport at four-year institutions.
“We will compete against four-year schools across the state and nation,” said Bond. “Between these divisions, we will have the largest selection of colleges to play against.”
The teams plan to play FIFA and Madden on PS4; Valorant, Counter-Srike: Global Offensive, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Overwatch, Rainbow Six: Siege and Rocket League on PC; and Super Smash Bros Ultimate on Nintendo Switch.
The program also offers scholarships.
George West local Emrys McCall was the first student to sign with CBC’s esports program. McCall will begin his studies at CBC in the fall of 2021 where he will major in business administration.
“I just take a moment to be calm and steady, play some practice rounds to warm up and watch videos and analyze strategies,” said McCall on March 2, his official signing day.
“I’m excited to bring Emrys onboard,” said Bond. “His focus will be in Overwatch and Rainbow Six: Siege but he’s also a very strong Smash Bros player as well.”
Bond said he hopes to help McCall develop his team skills and keep up his work ethic.
“With his dedication and focus, he has the potential for a lot of growth,” he said. “Anything is possible for our first year. We need players like him with drive and passion to keep growing and learning so we’re not stagnant.”
Bond said many players have a strong following on Twitch and YouTube that have created their own brand.
He said there’s a possibility of playing three to four games a day, with practices running at the same time, Monday through Friday.
The team will receive athletic jerseys and a huge tradeoff for their program is their overhead. Most of the team’s expenses will be a one-time purchase, lasting years, compared to other athletic programs transportation expenses when they must travel to compete.
Bond is also looking for commentators, known as “shout casters” for their arena to get more people to follow and watch their games, which will be different in the fall and spring seasons.
“Beeville is my hometown,” said Bond. “I’m so glad to be a part of this amazing and new program. It’s so progressive and I’m thankful and blessed to help put it together.”
