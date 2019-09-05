Football, Growl & Rumble make debut

Welcome to the first edition of the Growl and Rumble, which will offer a look at local athletics with an emphasis on George West, Three Rivers and McMullen County high schools — as well as athletes with connections to our community.
Why name a sports column the Growl and Rumble?
The growl should be a bit more obvious, as it is a noise a Bulldog makes when it is protecting its turf and/or looking to challenge an opponent.
The rumble can apply to the sound made by hooves — either Longhorns stampeding or Cowboys/Cowgirls galloping on horseback.
The sports pages will include stories by Jeremy Pape, now in his fourth year of covering area athletics for The Progress, some items written by coaches themselves and also articles that I’ve written.
As a former sports editor and managing editor who wrote plenty of sports stories in the 1990s (and the occasional sports story thereafter), I look forward to helping enhance our sports coverage.
We’ll also provide whatever photos we can, either ones that I take (and remember, I’m a writer who takes pictures, not a photographer by trade), or those contributed by coaches and community members.
Now that an introduction is out of the way, on to the community sports outlook for the first week of September ...
Horns muzzle Dogs
Despite having a few big plays wiped out by penalties — including a nice touchdown run — the George West Longhorns prevailed against an improved Orange Grove Bulldog team 46-26 in their first road game of the season.
George West combined a balanced offense — capitalizing on quick-strike ability — to take control early and never look back.
The Longhorns have the ability to strike through the air or on the ground, and are adept at both. That capability will help keep opposing defenses off balance.
The opportunistic George West defense had a solid outing despite giving up a few more big plays than the coaches would have liked, coming down with an interception and snuffing out some Orange Grove threats when the game was on the line.
The Longhorns are not in midseason form yet and should only get better as the season rolls on and the team gets into the groove.
TR falls to juggernaut
The Three Rivers Bulldogs surprised many observers by holding 2018 state semifinalist Falls City to just 10 points in the first half, but the Beavers finally relied on their experience and big-game poise to put away the Bulldogs 30-0.
On the surface, it was a disappointing finish to a tenacious start for Three Rivers, but keep this in mind: Three Rivers is unlikely to face any other team that comes close to Falls City’s talent and experience again this season unless the Bulldogs advance deep into the 2019 playoffs.
That’s not to say the Bulldogs won’t face some talented and capable opponents the rest of the season.
It’s just that the state of the program in Falls City can be compared to what the Alabama Crimson Tide had built in the SEC. Bama may not always win the championship, but it is certainly always in the discussion.
The key now is for Three Rivers to shake off that season-opening setback and get on the type of roll of which the team is definitely capable.
Three Rivers didn’t have the experience that Falls City did (the Beavers returned 13 starters from a 13-1 team that was a step away from playing for a state championship in 2018), but the fact that the Bulldogs hung tough with such a talented team for so long is certainly commendable.
Better times should be ahead for the Bulldogs, it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together and coming together as a team with their best effort.
Stay tuned for upcoming game stories, features, photos and profiles on local athletics. It should be a special season, and The Progress is exciting about helping chronicle it.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress.
He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.