The wait has ended, and the 2022 football season begins this week across both Live Oak and Karnes County. With each of the teams looking to carve their mark in new districts, the non-district slate begins with a pair of home contests, and a pair of nearby road games.
Falls City at Three Rivers
Last year: Falls City won, 27-13.
Though they graduated a significant amount of players from 2021’s state runners-up, the Falls City Beavers will start their 2022 campaign on the road against a Bulldogs squad that returns seven starters on offense and six on defense. Under third-year head coach Ramon Soliz, the Bulldogs’ patented slot-T offense totaled 2388 rushing yards last season. With both the Beavers and the Bulldogs relying on their ground game, both defenses will be tested early.
Karnes City vs Odem
Last meeting: 2021 (bi-district), Karnes City lost, 59-25.
Both the Karnes City Badgers and the Odem Owls will turn to their seniors on offense to lead the team in 2022. For KC, Treyton Clark returns under center, after amassing 1178 yards as a junior. Clark will be joined in the backfield by RB Jeremiah Rivera, who rushed for 829 yards over 137 carries.
By contrast, Odem will be led by dual-threat QB Hunter Dawson, who rushed for 1134 yards last season. With both teams sporting balanced offenses, expect the defense to be a contributing factor as well.
Kenedy vs Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
Last meeting: 2021 (bi-district), Kenedy won, 41-0
With graduation taking a lot out of the Lions, the offensive and defensive lines will retain the bulk of their returning experience. With four seasons under his belt, head coach Shawn Alvarez looks to keep the Lions’ playing streak going in 2022. First up for Kenedy is the team they knocked out of bi-district, the Badgers of Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco.