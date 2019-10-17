GEORGE WEST – With the George West Longhorns’ freshmen team having a bye week on the schedule, the players combined with the junior varsity Longhorns as George West hosted the San Diego Vaqueros on Thursday, Oct. 10. The Longhorns prevailed 26-20.
“We started out slow, but after the first half, things just clicked on the offensive side,” Longhorns coach Ben Cooper said.
Kevin Barter threw two touchdown passes in the contest, both caught by Weston Rhodes. Zach Cuevas added two rushing touchdowns. Santiago Garcia reeled in a two-point conversion catch.
“Defensively, there was a lot of flying around, making plays all over the field,” Cooper said. “The defensive line were playing in waves, and brought the pressure all night.”
Ethan Linney, Tom Umphries, and Benji Esqueda all notched multiple sacks in the secondary.
“Rhodes, Dustin Repass and Mikal Niembro played really well, having a few pass breakups to get the ball back to the offense,” Cooper said. “As a coaching staff, it is great to take two teams and come together as one for the victory. The kids played hard, and never stopped playing for each other all night.”
The teams will play the Mathis Pirates in Mathis on Thursday, Oct. 17, with the freshmen game set to kick off at 5 p.m.