In one of its closest games of the season, the George West boys varsity basketball team ultimately lost the away district game against Skidmore-Tynan on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 39-31.
In the first quarter, the Longhorns came out on top, scoring four points over the Bobcats’ three.
In the second, the Bobcats’ took over by scoring 13 points against George West’s 12. The first half ended with both teams tied, 16-16.
The turning point occurred in the third, when Skidmore-Tynan once again outscored the Longhorns by two points, ending the quarter with a two-point lead.
In the final quarter, George West fought back, scoring nine more points, but the Bobcats’ had found their groove, proven by the 15 points they scored, to end George West’s misery with an eight-point lead.
George West were 2-6 heading into its Friday, Jan. 7, game against Odem and its Tuesday, Jan. 11, game against Goliad.
The Longhorns are next scheduled to face off against Aransas Pass in a home district game on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
