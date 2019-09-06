KENEDY — The George West cross country teams traveled to Kenedy for the first meet of the season on Saturday, Aug. 24.
For the varsity boys, Santiago Garcia placed 11th, earning a medal. Ethan Poe finished 28th. Brandon Centers ran to a 32nd place finish. Devyn Repka was 37th. Simon Fuentes finished 39th, and Stephen Smith was 44th.
Sydney Pankey finished 23rd in the varsity girls’ division. Gabby Cruz was right behind in 24th. Alexus Wiles finished 27th. Nazareth Figueroa was 28th. Rileigh Tuttle ran to a 32nd place finish. Gabby Pena followed in 33rd. Jay-Lynn Morin was 36th.
Blayne Huston was 17th in the junior varsity girls’ division. McKinzie Stewart was 15th in the junior high girls’ division, receiving a medal for her performance.
Adam Duran finished 19th in the junior high boys’ division. Dalan Cuevas was 27th. Ethan Pena finished 32nd.
“Overall, we had good results from the first race of the year for us,” coach Jeff Ashen said. “If they all continue to work hard, great times will come for them.”