KENEDY — The freshmen George West Longhorns football team pulled off a tight 19-14 victory on the road in Kenedy on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Quarterback Kevin Barter amassed over 150 passing yards, and threw one touchdown pass. JoeyLee Garza totaled over 100 yards, and hit the end zone on a rushing touchdown. Laeson Collins took a fumble recovery in for a touchdown.
“The standout of the night on offense and defense was T.J. Martin,” coach Ben Cooper said. “He had three catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, the kids stepped up and played really well. The defensive front was very stingy. Nick Cantu, Ethan Linney, Shawn Mallia, Walker Rhodes and Diego Arvizu made it very tough to run the ball up front. Collins did a great job getting us lined up and running sideline to sideline. Martin stepped up to the challenge, and when they tried to run at him, he made a lot of big plays.”
Barter secured an interception to seal the win for the Longhorns.
“The freshmen are 4-1 on the season, and looking to continue to get better,” Cooper said.