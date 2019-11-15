GEORGE WEST – The junior varsity George West Longhorns football team hosted Falfurrias on Thursday, Nov. 8 in the team’s season finale. In a defensive showcase, the Longhorns scraped by with a 6-0 triumph.
“If you are a fan of defensive football, then you would have loved the game at Longhorn Stadium,” Longhorns junior varsity coach Ben Cooper said. “It was windy and cold, which led to not a lot of passes being thrown.”
However, the lone score of the contest did come on a 25-yard connection from Kevin Barter to Noah Paiz. With the win, the junior varsity finished at 7-3 for the season.
“We are super proud of how far this group has come this year, and how they represented the school and program all year,” Cooper said.