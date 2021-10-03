The George West Lady Yearlings hosted the Goliad Lady Cubs on Sept. 20.
The Yearlings fought hard but the Cubs proved to be too much for the seventh grade George West team. The B team lost 11-25, 15-25.
Blaine Ainsworth showed great leadership with helping teammates stay in rotation and kept their spirits up.
The A team lost 10-25, 14-2. Aiden Edwards had great footwork and showed hustle going after every ball.
The eigthth grade girls also came together and fought hard against Goliad.
The eighth grade B team worked hard and put up a tough battle, but lost both sets 3-25, 7-25
Haven Stewart came in with leadership and good digs.
The eighth grade A team girls fought a hard game, but fell short of a win, 13-25, 10-25. Claire Garza had a good game and good digs.
Submitted by Darcy Stockton and Clarisa Arciba.