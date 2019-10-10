George West Longhorns pound Panthers, 34-10

By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
GEORGE WEST —The varsity George West Longhorns football team was led by a different quarterback as they hosted the Aransas Pass Panthers on Friday, Oct. 4.
Devon Jackson completed nine-of-12 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, leading the Longhorns to a 34-10 victory in place of the injured Coltan Orr.
George West got off to another hot start, building a 28-10 lead by halftime.
Michael Upton led George West with 78 rushing yards on eight carries, and lost one fumble. Brenden Henicke scored two touchdowns and gained 52 yards on nine rushes.
Jackson ran seven times for 21 yards and a score. John Zuniga carried the ball twice for 12 yards. Joseph Tidwell had one carry go for three yards. Ryan Thomisee gained two yards on his lone carry of the contest.
Rory Campbell was sure-handed, hauling in five catches for 83 yards and a score, with his longest reception going for 39 yards.
Zuniga was also effective catching the deep ball, reeling in two passes for 68 yards and a score. Tidwell tallied two receptions for 17 yards. Henicke caught one pass for 11 yards.
Keaton Neil was four-of-five on extra point kicks.
Thomisee led the defense with 14 tackles. Jared Zuniga had nine tackles (one for loss). Derek Freeman recorded seven tackles (one for loss).
Hunter Freeman added five tackles and two pass deflections. Samuel Esqueda also recorded five tackles. Henicke was credited with four tackles and one sack.
Bryan Chapa and Devin Smith managed four tackles apiece. Campbell totaled three tackles and two deflections. Leonard Lane added three tackles.
Jake Snider was credited with two tackles and a deflection. John Zuniga and Gauge Lewis each added two tackles. Upton tallied two tackles and a deflection. Logan Carrol totaled two tackles (one for loss), and recovered a fumble.
Jackson deflected two passes and added one tackle. Nickolas Rutherford put pressure on the Panthers’ quarterback, with two quarterback hurries, and also recorded a tackle. Thomas Gentry tallied one tackle. Tidwell deflected one pass.
The win moved the Longhorns to 5-0 overall, and 2-0 in district competition.
“It was a good team win for us on Friday,” Longhorns head coach/athletic director Brent Kornegay said.
“We really haven’t changed the game plan (in spite of the injury to Orr). We hang our hat on what we do, and we are just trying to get better every week.
“Our sole focus is on San Diego, and taking one game at a time. Preparation is the key for us this week.”
The team will take on the San Diego Vaqueros (4-1, 2-0) in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 11, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.