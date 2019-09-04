George West offense erupts in 46-26 win: Orr’s arm and legs spark Horns’ win over Bulldogs

By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
ORANGE GROVE — The varsity George West Longhorns football team hosted the Orange Grove Bulldogs in the season opening match for both squads on Friday, Aug. 30 in a game featured as KIII Channel 3 Sports Blitz’s “Game Of The Week.”
George West jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, growing the lead to 20-12 at the half before pulling away for a 46-26 drubbing of the Bulldogs.
Quarterback Coltan Orr put on a show on the ground, rushing 23 times for 239 yards (10.4 yards per carry) and six touchdowns, also converting a two-point attempt on the ground.
John Zuniga added 101 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Hunter Freeman tallied 47 yards on seven totes.
Jake Snider rushed five times for 26 yards. Devon Jackson recorded 26 yards on six carries. Ryan Thomisee carried the ball three times, gaining seven yards and hitting the end zone once. Leonard Lane gained seven yards on two carries.
Orr completed 2-of-16 passes for 30 yards, connecting on 15-yard passes to Zuniga and Jackson.
Thomisee led the defense with 10 tackles (two for loss), and was also credited with two quarterback hurries and half of a sack.
Freeman recorded eight tackles, an interception and three pass deflections. Logan Carroll had six tackles, one quarterback hurry and caused a fumble.
Samuel Esqueda finished with five tackles and one hurry. Orr deflected four passes and recorded three tackles.
Tucker Wallek had six tackles, including one for a loss.
Zuniga also managed three tackles. Caleb Vickery tallied two tackles and a sack. Lane also recorded two tackles.
Jackson deflected four passes and added a tackle. Gauge Lewis had one tackle for loss, and was credited with half of a sack. Snider, Devin Smith, and Tanner Lee added one tackle apiece.
Rory Campbell deflected four passes, intercepted one, and recorded one tackle. Derek Freeman recorded one tackle and a pass deflection. Nick Rutherford tallied one tackle and a hurry. Joseph Tidwell deflected one pass.
Longhorns head coach Brent Kornegay liked his team’s work ethic on Friday night, but emphasized the team’s need for improvement going into next week’s matchup against Nixon-Smiley.
“I thought we had some bright spots at times, but we need to clean up some areas of our game,” Kornegay said.
“Our kids gave great effort on Friday night. This week, we are just trying to get better at each position, and continue to develop some depth.”
The Longhorns will host the Nixon-Smiley Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 6, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.