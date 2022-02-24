George West High School varsity basketball heads into the final gasp of its 2021-22 season in defeat, after boy teams fell to Aransas Pass in their Tuesday, Feb. 8, games.
The Longhorns lost to the Panthers in devastating fashion, 74-49.
The destruction of the Lady Horns by Aransas Pass cut even deeper, with George West losing by 72 points, 83-11.
The Lady Horns ended the season 9-15 overall and 3-10 in district.
The Longhorns were 4-12 overall and 2-7 in district as they headed into their final game of the season on Friday, Feb. 11, against Orange Grove.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•