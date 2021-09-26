The George West junior varsity volleyball team recently played in the Sinton Classic Tournament.
On the first day, the JV played three matches, losing to King, 13-25, 9-25; winning against Odem, 25-18, 20-25, 15-13; and losing versus Bishop, 17-25, 17-25
“The girls had some great fight in the second match, and despite losing to Bishop hung in there,” said GW coach Stephanie Johns.
On Day Two, the JV played in the consolation bracket and played three matches. The Lady Horns lost to SGA 13-25, 14-25; won over Miller, 25-22, 25-18; and lost to Ingleside 23-25, 17-25, 16-18.
“The girls struggled in Match One, but were able to bounce back and take the win against Miller, and had a crazy third match. Despite their loss against Ingleside, the girls fought hard and made great progress,” Johns said.
GW vs. Orange Grove
The Lady Yearlings hosted their first home game of the season against the Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs.
The seventh grade B team led by the good serves of Piper Moffett lost 23-25, 19-25.
The seventh grade A team led by the aggressive passing of Lena Bowen lost 19-25, 26-28.
“Our young ladies did such a great job of never giving up and fighting til the very end,” said coach Darcy Stockton. “Thanks to all for the support last night, the stands were packed and the gym was loud supporting our young ladies.”
The eighth grade girls junior high volleyball team came together and fought hard.
The eighth grade B team worked hard and put up a tough battle, but lost both sets 18-25, 10-25
Maddie Serrata came in with great leadership and hard work.
The 8th grade A team girls fought a hard game, but fell short of a win, 16-25, 18-25.
Chanelle Nieto and Claire Garza came in with great hits and passes, along with great leadership.
Submitted by GWISD.