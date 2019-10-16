The George West Longhorns and Three Rivers Bulldogs both went on the road for tough district matchups on Friday, Oct. 11, and both teams earned victories to keep their seasons rolling forward.
Bulldogs chomp Cougars
Three Rivers had the longest road trip, around six hours round-trip, and fended off a much improved Santa Maria Cougar squad, 28-13.
In the third quarter, the Cougars pulled to within five points before TR put the game away with 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs amassed 420 yards offense — including 340 on the ground.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a home contest against Riviera Kaufer, which is licking its wounds after suffering a 73-0 loss to state powerhouse Refugio.
Kaufer fell to 2-4 with the loss, and no doubt the Seahawks will be playing to show they are a better team than the one that got walloped last week.
The Hawks wins this season came against Benavides, 34-16, and Woodsboro, 26-2.
This is one of just two home game remaining on Three Rivers’ 2019 football schedule.
Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will travel to Ben Bolt (4-2 overall and 0-1 in district) on Oct. 25, host Freer on Nov. 1 (4-2 overall and 1-0 in district) and close the regular season with a trip to Refugio to play the only undefeated team thus far in district play, the 6-0 Bobcats (1-0 in district).
George West tops San Diego
The George West Longhorns have an unblemished 6-0 record so far in 2019 after topping a talented San Diego Vaquero team 21-14.
Unlike many of their games in which the Longhorns have earned most of their points in the first half and cruise to victory with ball control in the second half, this game was tight until the end — and George West scored the majority of its points (14) in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Heading into the game, San Diego’s only loss had been a 2-point setback to Hebbronville, 30-28, back on Sept. 6.
The Longhorns and Vaqueros were tied 7-7 at the end of the third quarter before George West pulled away.
This week, George West will host the Mathis Pirates, who pummeled Bishop, 46-3 last week. Mathis is 4-2 overall and is a perfect 3-0 in district play.
After dropping the first two games of the season, 13-12 to Odem and 47-20 to Industrial, the Pirates have put together a four-game winning streak.
Looking ahead, the Longhorns have a road game at Santa Gertrudis (0-6 overall and 0-3 in district), will host Bishop (0-7 and 0-4) for homecoming and close out the regular season on the road Nov. 8 at Falfurrias (4-2 and 1-2).
While no games can be taken for granted and anything can happen on a given Friday, the Longhorns toughest game remaining — at least on paper — is this week’s rivalry showdown with Mathis.