George West to face talented Hallettsville in regional semifinals

It’s been a decade since the George West Longhorns last enjoyed the rarified air of a trip to the regional semifinals — the third round of the Texas high school football playoffs — but based on what I’ve seen of the team, I have the impression that the Horns are far from satisfied with what they’ve accomplished so far — and still hungry.
There’s a drive, determination and dedication that shows this team is on a mission.
If everything comes together, the Horns could very well be knocking at the door of incredible accomplishments as the calendar turns to December.
While the Christmas wish list awaits, and the dreams are indeed very big, this is the type of team that can seize the day and the sky just may not be the limit.
First things, first, however. While it’s fun to anticipate the sweet fruits of gridiron glory, it’s taken a lot of hard work to get here, and plenty of hard work remains.
All the teams remaining at this point in the season are contenders.
The Hallettsville Brahmas are certainly no exception.
The Brahmas only losses so far this season are against the Shiner Comanches, a team that is on a tear in the Class 2A playoffs and which will battle Refugio this week, and to the Industrial Cobras, who will play Columbus in the Class 3A regional semifinals.
Hallettsville already owns a win over another Class 3A regional semifinalist, the Columbus Cardinals.
Here is a look at how the Brahmas have fared so far in 2019:
• Hallettsville 20, Shiner 55
• Hallettsville 66, Taft 7
• Hallettsville 28, Columbus 26
• Hallettsville 35, Edna 6
• Hallettsville 18, Yoakum 7
• Hallettsville 47, Goliad 0
• Hallettsville 34, Industrial 40
• Hallettsville 47, Luling 14
• Hallettsville 47, Rice Consolidated 6
• Hallettsville 35, Jourdanton 28
In the Brahmas’ win over the Jourdanton Indians to clinch the area championship, Hallettsville halfback Jonathon Brooks was nearly unstoppable, rushing for a whopping 319 yards and four touchdowns.
In the bi-district playoff game against Rice Consolidated a week earlier, Brooks scored five touchdowns and ran for 241 yards.
The Brahmas failed to reach the playoffs in 2018, but have more than made up for that this season.
George West is looking to avenge a 49-7 loss to Hallettsville in the 2016 playoffs. That Hallestville team finished the season at 13-1.
If the Longhorns manage to earn a victory on Friday, they would advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2009.
Beyond that, anything can happen, but it’s one step at a time. Hallettsville has the talent and momentum to offer George West its toughest test of 2019 so far.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He first covered Texas high school sports in 1991.