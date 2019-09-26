GEORGE WEST – The seventh and eighth grade George West Yearlings football teams played host to Goliad in the season opening contest on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The eighth grade Yearlings won 36-6, while the seventh graders were defeated 12-6.
Tristan Parker led the scoring for the eighth grade Yearlings on a long touchdown reception from Caiden Salinas.
Later in the first half, Salinas found Cameron Pankey for another long touchdown pass.
Carlos Serrano hit pay dirt twice on the ground, and Salinas flashed his big play ability with his legs on a touchdown-scoring run.
The eighth grade Yearlings’ defense only gave up one touchdown on the night.
“Gavin Garza, Benny Cantu and Elias Chapa contributed greatly on both sides of the ball,” Yearlings head coach Barry Truelove said.
Truelove noted the effort by both sides in the seventh grade game.
“It was a great game by both teams,” Truelove said.
Teagen Collins found Tristen Blevins, who made a fantastic catch to secure the only score of the night for the Yearlings.
“Roland Perez, Kendan Henicke, Marcos Chapa and Coleman Anderson all had good games for the Yearlings,” Truelove said.
The teams were off last week, and will resume action on the road at Odem Thursday, Sept. 26.
Kickoff of the seventh grade game is set for 5 p.m.