George West split the difference in their varsity basketball games last week.
The George West Longhorns fell short in its game against Hebbronville on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 45-42.
On the flip side, the Lady Horns won their Tuesday, Dec. 7, game against Refugio 33-28.
The boys, currently 1-4 overall, next faced off against Banquete in a home non-district game on Tuesday, Dec. 14. They are scheduled to go up against Mathis in an away district game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:15 p.m.
The Lady Horns, now sitting competitively with a 4-3 record, faced off against Orange Grove in an away district game on Tuesday, Dec. 14. They are next scheduled to play Taft in a home district game on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6:15 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•