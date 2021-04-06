The varsity George West Longhorns baseball team hosted the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Friday, March 19. The Longhorns’ bats were in full force, as the team scored five runs in the first inning, cruising to an 11-1 victory in five innings.
Ryan Thomisee finished with three hits and three RBIs in the match. Turner Lee and John Zuniga each added two. Charlie Hulsebusch drew two walks.
Hulsebusch pitched a complete five innings, with seven strikeouts to his credit.
The team hosted the Mathis Pirates on Tuesday, March 16. George West got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. However, a six-run fifth inning would turn the tide in the Pirates’ favor, as Mathis went on to lay claim to a 10-2 victory.
Quentin Holmes and Zuniga had two hits apiece for the Longhorns. Thomisee recorded one RBI.
Pitcher Hondo Goebel struck out 12 batters in 5 1/3 innings. Zuniga tallied four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
Tough loss to Odem
In another district game, the Longhorns suffered an 11-10 loss to the Odem Owls on March 23.
The Owls jumped out to an 8-4 lead after four innings before the Horns battled back. The score was tied 10-10 after seven innings before the Owls scored the winning run.
More details on George West baseball will appear in an upcoming issue of The Progress.