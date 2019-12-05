S
ometimes in life, as in football, there are days when things don’t go your way and you find yourself facing a steep challenge in a difficult situation.
That was the case with the George West Longhorns in their regional semifinal match with the Halletsville Brahmas, as early mistakes put the Horns in a deep hole, but rather than fold, GW fought back and made quite a game of it.
Anyone who stayed to the game’s final second would know that despite all the adversity that George West faced on that late November night, the Longhorns fought back and gave their best effort in the second half.
Halletsville capitalized on early mistakes by George West, but late in the game the Horns had corrected those errors.
It was definitely a thriller, but the final result couldn’t help but be a disappointment to the team and George West fans who saw an inspired 24 minutes of football in the third and fourth quarter of the game.
Halletsville couldn’t safely breathe a sigh of relief until 0:01 shown on the clock — that’s how close the game turned out to be.
George West matched its most wins for a season, as the 2019 team will be tied with the 1960, 1963 and 2009 teams at 12 wins.
What hurts for the Longhorn faithful is that 13th win was within reach, but just out of the team’s grasp.
Still, it was definitely a wonderful season with so much to be proud of for this group of Longhorns.
You can’t help but wish this group of seniors, who set the stage for such an amazing season, would have one more season, because this was a team that truly had the talent and desire to accomplish even more.
Seniors who helped pave the way for the Longhorns great success include: Rory Campbell, Logan Carroll, John Garcia, Miguel Lopez, Devin Smith, Thomas Gentry, Gauge Lewis, CJ Arciba, Samuel Esqueda, Bryan Chapa, Hunter Freeman, Caleb Vickery, Coltan Orr, Jared Zuniga, Joseph Tidwell and Brenden Henicke.
What’s scary for opponents who will face the Longhorns in 2020 is that plenty of talented players return, and these are guys who have tasted success, know what it takes to win, and will be hungry to advance even deeper in the playoffs.
Guiding the way to the 12-1 season were coaches Brent Kornegay, Brandon Hicks, Kent Bode, Jeff Ashen, Ben Cooper, Felix Duran, Benito Garcia, Cole Hicks, Jayson Hierholzer, Mark Johnson, Barry Truelove and Lloyd Ricketson.
This team has given the community plenty to be proud of, and that tradition of success helps build the foundation for more great things in 2020 and beyond.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He first covered Texas high school football in 1991.