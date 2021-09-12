The George West Lady Yearlings junior high volleyball teams traveled to Aransas Pass to play their first games of the season. Three teams won and the newbies fought hard but fell a little short.
The seventh-grade B team lost in two close sets 18-25, 17-25. Then the eighth-grade B team athletes used their serving skills to win their two sets 25-23, 25-22.
The seventh grade A team took a win on scores of 25-10, 25-21. Then, the eighth grade A team capped off the night with a three-set battle in which GW was victorious, winning 22-25, 26-24, 15-9.
Players who stepped up for the seventh-grade B team were Piper Moffett and Blaine Ainsworth, the seventh-grade A team standouts for this game were Jaslyn Gonzales and Ariana Fuentes.
For the eighth-grade B team, Chantelle Nieto, Ray Martin, and Haven Stewart came in with leadership and hard work.
Chanelle Nieto, Cameron Guerrero, and Tobi Carpenter came in with great hits and serves, along with leadership for the eighth-grade A team.
Submitted by Darcy Stockton and Clarisa Arciba