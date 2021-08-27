Depending on when you mark the official start of football season, the 2021 fall campaign has either already begun or is just hours away.
Athletes, coaches and parents may mark the start of the season with practices that began earlier this month. For fans, the beginning of football may not be recognized until the opening kickoff of the first varsity game. There’s a solid case to be made for either designation, but either way, a new season is definitely upon us.
I’ve been able to observe a George West football practice on a hot summer afternoon and Three Rivers Midnight Madness intrasquad scrimmage that took place on Aug. 7, and one thing is clear: Both the Longhorns and the Bulldogs are fired up and ready for action.
Coach Bobby Nicholson at GW and Coach Ramon Soliz at TR both express optimism and excitement about their teams’ potential for success, and that’s to be expected. This is a time of year when anything is possible, and everyone is undefeated.
Both coaches have a quiet confidence in knowing that they have the ingredients to be successful.
TR talent returns
For Three Rivers, eight starters return on both sides of the ball and the senior and sophomore classes are loaded with talent. There are only three juniors this year playing on varsity, but what they lack in quantity they make up for in quality.
The Bulldogs’ backfield returns a trio of starters in quarterback Caden Soliz, wingback Zach Davis and I-back Rigoberto Sanchez, and this workhorse trio will help set the tone for TR this season.
Add in the talents of tight end/linebacker Jacob Amaro, who has the ability to be a dominant force and veterans like Matthew Zamzow, Sean Huff, Daniel Diaz and Ezra Ascevedo, and this is a team with some considerable firepower.
A tough schedule that includes state semifinalist Falls City in the season-opener and road trips to rival Kenedy and always tough Refugio (the 2019 state champion only dethroned last year by 2020 state champion Shiner) to end the season will give the Bulldogs plenty of seasoning as TR looks for another playoff run.
GW strong, enthusiastic
George West, meanwhile, is also loaded with talent and great potential. After a 12-1 campaign in 2019, the Longhorns record dipped to 6-5 a year ago but those losses were hard fought battles that in many cases could have easily swung the other way.
With starting quarterback Jake Snider recovering from a slight injury, Coach Nicholson said junior Jessie Burch will likely start the season, and Nicholson has confidence in Burch’s ability.
Senior Thomas Lee is considered a team leader and Nicholson said Lee’s talent, enthusiasm and leadership abilities make him a formidable competitor.
Nick Rutherford and Walker Rhodes on the line and Weston Rhodes at running back Weston Rhodes at running back provide punishing strength and are considered difference-makers for the Longhorns.
GW will take on Class 2A powerhouse Refugio early in the season and in district will face a Poth Pirate team that has established itself as a state contender in recent years. Rivals Goliad and Mathis are also key foes on the schedule as George West looks to build on a tradition of success that has been maintained for decades.
There’s plenty of reason for optimism for fans of both teams and we look forward to sharing it with you over the next few months.
More details on the Longhorns and Bulldogs outlook can be found in our football season preview edition, which also offers an overview of other teams from Karnes, Bee, San Patricio, Refugio and Goliad counties.
