The George West Junior High cross country team traveled to Skidmore Oct. 6 for its district cross country meet.
The boys and girls team, which were both made up of both seventh and eighth-grade runners, placed second overall as a team, each losing the championship by five points or less.
“We have had such an amazing season and the future for George West cross country is very fast and bright,” said coach Darcy Stockton.
Individual boys results
• Nathan Rivera, seventh grade, second, 12 minutes, 20 seconds
• Logan Miller, eighth grade, fourth, 13:25
• Declan Stewart, eighth grade, eighth, 14:36
• Micheal Valadez, seventh grade, ninth, 14:36
• Christopher Rangel, seventh grade, 15th, 15:58
• Charlie Lindholm, sixth grade, 17th, 17:50
Individual girls results
• Zoe Barrera, seventh grade, first, 13:10
• Ray Martin, eighth grade, third, 14:10
• Morgan Niembro, seventh grade, 14:54 (place not available by press time)
• Peyton Morton, 7th grade, ninth, 15:50
• Thana Hernandez, seventh grade, 18th, 16:48
• Lena Bowen, seventh grade, 19th, 16:49
• Rebecca Martinez, eighth grade, 24th, 20:21
The top 10 finishers in district medaled so GW had four medalists on each team (Nathan, Logan, Declan, Micheal, Zoe, Ray, Morgan and Peyton)
“Words cannot express how proud I am of these kids for waking up to be at practice by 6 a.m. everyday since August,” Stockton said.
Submitted by Coach Darcy Stockton