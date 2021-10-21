The George West Lady Yearling seventh garde volleyball teams split games in recent competition against Skidmore-Tynan.
“All the sets were a battle, the seventh grade B team split with Skidmore 22-25 then 25-14, since we beat them by more than they beat us, we are calling that a win in our book,” said coach Darcy Stockton. “The quick feet of Piper Moffett really helped solidify the score difference.
“The A team continues to get better and better and soon this will results in wins, however the serving of Skidmore proved too much for our A team Yearlings. We went down swinging 15-25, 18-25. Jaslynn Gonzales put down the ball many times and really helped her team stay in the hunt.”
The eight grade teams also split contests.
“Although the B team fell short of a win, 14-25 and 20-25, they fought a hard game. The team came together and worked as a family to push through and continue fighting the entire game,” said coach Clarisa Arciba.
“Ray Martin and Coco Utley were strong with their leadership and encouraged their teammates.
“The A team fought a hard three sets and came out with the win, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19. The girls came together and hustled to get their wins. Chanelle Nieto and Emma Mckinney played important roles as leaders of the night.”
Submitted by Darcy Stockton and Clarisa Arciba.