The George West Lady Yearling seventh garde volleyball teams split games in recent competition against Skidmore-Tynan.

“All the sets were a battle, the seventh grade B team split with Skidmore 22-25 then 25-14, since we beat them by more than they beat us, we are calling that a win in our book,” said coach Darcy Stockton. “The quick feet of Piper Moffett really helped solidify the score difference. 

“The A team continues to get better and better and soon this will results in wins, however the serving of Skidmore proved too much for our A team Yearlings. We went down swinging 15-25, 18-25. Jaslynn Gonzales put down the ball many times and really helped her team stay in the hunt.”

The eight grade teams also split contests.

“Although the B team fell short of a win, 14-25 and 20-25, they fought a hard game. The team came together and worked as a family to push through and continue fighting the entire game,” said coach Clarisa Arciba.

“Ray Martin and Coco Utley were strong with their leadership and encouraged their teammates.

“The A team fought a hard three sets and came out with the win, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19. The girls came together and hustled to get their wins. Chanelle Nieto and Emma Mckinney played important roles as leaders of the night.”

Submitted by Darcy Stockton and Clarisa Arciba.

 

Recommended for you