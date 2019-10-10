GEORGE WEST – The seventh and eighth grade George West Yearlings football teams hosted the Aransas Pass Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The seventh grade Yearlings had a huge night, shutting out the Panthers 54-0, while the eighth grade Yearlings were 32-14 victors.
Coming off of two close losses, the seventh grade Yearlings came out of the gates hot on Thursday night.
Quarterback Teagan Collins threw four touchdown passes, and ran for another. Lineman Coleman Anderson converted a two-point try for the Yearlings after their first score. John-Albert Cisneros scored two touchdowns, and also recovered a fumble for the Yearlings. Tristan Blevins and Nathan Cantu caught touchdowns from Collins.
“Davian Zuniga and Roland Perez both had rushing touchdowns, with nice runs and great blocking by the offensive line,” coach Barry Truelove said.
The eighth grade Yearlings had a slow start in their game, but came out strong in the second half to get the victory.
The Yearlings trailed 8-0 at the half, and Cameron Pankey spurred a comeback with a spectacular juggling catch for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Yearlings with an 8-6 deficit. The Yearlings defense made a stand, and the offense was able to capitalize, as Elias Chapa scored on a 12-yard run to give the Yearlings the lead. Caiden Salinas stripped the ball from the Panthers on the next drive, running it 42 yards to the end zone for a touchdown to truly swing the momentum in favor of the Yearlings. Chapa converted for two to make the score 24-8 in favor of the Yearlings. Aransas Pass answered with a touchdown of their own to cut the deficit to 24-14. However, Yearlings quarterback Kyler Keith scored the final touchdown of the day on a 35-yard run. Chapa was successful on another two-point conversion to reach the final score of 32-14.
“The offensive line played a great game,” Truelove said.
The eighth grade are now 3-0 on the season. Both teams will travel to San Diego on Thursday, Oct. 10, with the seventh grade game kicking off at 5 p.m.