The Three Rivers junior varsity basketball team defeated Ben Bolt, 46-22, in a rousing show of offense in its home non-district game on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Leading scorers for the game were Kevin Davis with 12 points, Xavier Carranza with points, Jason Galey with 9 points. Isaiah Asevedo, Zaden Vasquez and Dominic Perez scored 3 points each and Jaxson Latta Michael Ianazzi scored 2 points each.
On the defensive end, T.J. Pruchnicki had 4 steals, John Silva had 2 steals and Jacob Rodriguez and Zac Bernal had 2 rebounds apiece .
The junior varsity Bulldogs headed into their Dec. 28, game against Orange Grove with a single win on their season record thus far.
Three Rivers will next face off against Yorktown in a home non-district game on Friday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 a.m.
