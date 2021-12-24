The Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs varsity basketball team now sits 8-4 after a recent tournament.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Lady Bulldogs lost their first game of the tournament, when they faced off against Pleasanton, falling 41-35 to the Eagles.
In their second game, also on Thursday, Dec. 9, against the Charlotte Trojans, the Lady Bulldogs were able to turn the tide, winning 54-27, after a strong opening quarter kept the girls on track.
In their Friday, Dec. 10, game against the McMullen County Cowgirls, Three Rivers inked out another win, 38-34.
The Lady Bulldogs next faced off against the Stacey Eagles. As of press time, results had not been posted.
Before their most recent tournament, the Lady Bulldogs lost against the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcasts in an away non-district game on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 44-32.
Three Rivers was next scheduled to battle the Woodsboro Eagles in a home district game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., followed by an away district game against the Port Aransas Marlins on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
