Lady Bulldogs battle, fall short vs. Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs battled through five games against the host Charlotte Lady Trojans before being edged in the final game.
Three Rivers soared to an early lead with a 25-17 triumph before falling 17-25 and 23-25.
TR tied things up with a 25-18 win before falling 14-16 in the deciding contest.
With the loss, the Lady Bulldogs are now 7-6 in district play and 13-24 overall.
“We lost in Charlotte in five (Friday) night,” coach Alyssa Perez said. “We fought hard but fell short at the end.”
Noelia Camacho led the team with 20 leads, Perez said. Brianna Gebhart and Brooklyn Lampercht both had 18 digs.
Brianna added 30 assists, while Brooklyn contributed six kills and three blocks for the Lady Bulldogs.
“Gabriella Hiraldo had a big offensive night with 25 kills, 11 kills and two blocks,” Perez said.
“Great job, G!”Kailey Webb had another great night hitting and ended the match with six kills.”
The Lady Bulldogs ended district play with a home game against Agua Dulce on Tuesday night.