THREE RIVERS — The varsity Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the Karnes City Lady Badgers on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The Lady Bulldogs came up short 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 11-15. However, the team showed tenacity in its ability to recover from large deficits. In set four, the Lady Bulldogs came back from a 10-0 deficit to win.
Noelia Camacho led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 digs, and also served an ace. Gabi Hiraldo added 16 digs, 13 kills, six blocks and two aces.
Shannon Gabbert tallied 17 digs, six kills and two aces. Brianna Gebhart served a team-high 16 assists to go along with 12 digs, four kills and an ace.
Brooklyn Lamprecht finished with 16 digs, two kills and two blocks. Kyrstin Sotelo added three digs and two kills.
Kailey Webb collected four digs and laid down a block. Sarena Saenz served one ace. Kacee Bednorz added one assist.
“Our Lady Bulldogs showed guts and pride all game,” head coach Alyssa Perez said.
With the loss, the team’s record dropped to 2-14. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Cotulla for a match at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.